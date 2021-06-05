MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire in Minneapolis early Saturday morning displaced eight people, six of whom were children.
Minneapolis Fire Department arrived at the 3000 block of Pleasant Avenue South shortly after 4:15 a.m. to find a fire showing from the third floor balcony of a three-story apartment building.
Crews evacuated the building and were able to extinguish the fire from inside.
The apartment unit was deemed uninhabitable. Two adults and six children were displaced.
All other residents were able to return to their apartments.
