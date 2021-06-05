MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After receiving a notice of eviction, the historic Uptown Theatre announced its agreement to vacate the property in a new settlement Friday.
After being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre received the notice from Lagoon Partners, LLC, the building's landlord, in May.
The complaint was filed against Landmark Theatres, the Delaware-based company which operates the single-screen theater in the heart of Uptown. The complaint alleges that Landmark Theatres owes more than $340,000 in back rent and fees.
According to the complaint, Lagoon Partners sent Landmark Theatres a written notice on May 4 regarding its failure to pay rent, demanding payment in full by May 17. The complaint states that Lagoon Partners never received the payment.
The new eviction settlement says the Uptown Theatre must vacate on or before noon June 11 or a writ of recovery will be issued without notice.
The theater’s history dates back to 1916, when it opened as the Lagoon Theatre. About a decade later, it was remodeled and given its current name. Following a devastating fire in 1939, local designers rebuilt the theater in its now-iconic modern style, including the 50-foot tower that brightly displays the Uptown name.
Landmark Theatres has operated the building since 1978. However, the theater has been closed since last March due to the ongoing pandemic.
The nearby Lagoon Cinema, which is also operated by Landmark Theatres, began screening films again in February.
