By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, in Kasota, MN, you’ll also find Chankaska Spirits – a microdistillery producing 13 spirits on site. Here’s a recipe for their Smoke Negroni cocktail.

Smoked Negroni

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Chankaska Spirits Barrel Gin
  • ¾ oz Sweet Vermouth
  • ¾ oz Campari
  • 1 Dash Orange Bitters

Instructions

  1. Chill a lowball glass for at least 20 minutes in the refrigerator.
  2. If desired, use a kitchen smoke gun to smoke the glass, covering it and letting it steep while completing the next steps.
  3. In a mixing glass, over ice, combine all liquid ingredients.  Stir until well chilled, and diluted; about 10-15 seconds.
  4. Strain ingredients into chilled, smoked glass.  Express an orange peel over the top of the drink, wipe the rim of the glass with it, and enjoy; or, add one large rock of ice, then enjoy.

