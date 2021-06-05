MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The heat is here, as temperatures in the Twin Cities broke a record on Saturday and are looking like they will continue to climb.

Temperatures in the area are expected to reach 98 degrees. The previous record, set in 1911 and 1925, stood at 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities through 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The temperature at MSP reached 93 at 1215 PM CDT, eclipsing the previous record high for today (92 from 1911 & 1925). The temperature will continue to slowly rise through the afternoon, and is expected to top out near 100 by around 4 PM CDT. #mnwx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 5, 2021

Dew points will still stay low for the next few days but will start to get muggy early in the work week.

Temperatures on Sunday will continue to be warm, with a high in the mid-90s for the metro and most of the state. However, there will be a significant amount of wind.

A line of storms will move through northern Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday, which have the possibility of developing into severe weather.

The Department of Natural Resources is cautioning people in northern Minnesota to be aware of elevated fire conditions through the weekend.

Despite the greening vegetation, many parts of northern Minnesota are two-to-three inches below average for spring rainfall. Combined with the near-100 degree temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds, the DNR says there is an increased risk for wildfires.

“With nine out of ten wildfires known to be human-caused, it will take everyone doing their part to prevent wildfires this weekend,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “Be extra cautious with campfires and any outdoor activities that could produce heat or a spark as you enjoy the weekend.”

The DNR is asking that people keep a hose or water nearby while enjoying a campfire, and not leave the site if the fire is too hot to the touch.