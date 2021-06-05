MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is dead after her car hit a semi truck in Isanti County Friday evening.
State Patrol say that shortly after 6 p.m., a semi truck was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 65 and 285th Lane Northeast.
A Buick was traveling north on Highway 65 when it hit the back of the semi truck on the driver’s side. The driver, a woman, died.
The semi truck driver was not injured.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It Has To Stop’: 14-Year-Old Demaris Ekdahl Dies After Shooting At Graduation Party In Woodbury
- Oxygen Levels In Minnesota Lakes Dropping Faster Than Oceans, Study Finds
- Historic Minneapolis Uptown Theatre Agrees To Vacate In Eviction Settlement
- 1 Dead, 1 Severely Injured In Downtown Rochester Shooting