By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Isanti County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is dead after her car hit a semi truck in Isanti County Friday evening.

State Patrol say that shortly after 6 p.m., a semi truck was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 65 and 285th Lane Northeast.

A Buick was traveling north on Highway 65 when it hit the back of the semi truck on the driver’s side. The driver, a woman, died.

The semi truck driver was not injured.