MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Rochester early Sunday morning.
The Rochester Police Department said there were two shooters involved, and both have been apprehended.
According to the department, an officer witnessed the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at First Avenue and Third Street Southwest.
The officer chased and caught one of the shooters, and the other was arrested a short time later. Police said there are no other suspects.
A 28-year-old man died at the scene, and another 28-year-old man was hospitalized.
