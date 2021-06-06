CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from a public pool in North Mankato Saturday evening.

The North Mankato Police Department said emergency crews responded to the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility around 6:20 p.m. They found lifeguards performing CPR on the boy.

The boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the boy’s identity and say the apparent drowning will be investigated.