By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Health

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with four more deaths.

The latest figures from health officials bring the total case count to 602,686, while cumulative deaths from the virus now number 7,465.

Meanwhile, nearly 60% of eligible Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series. More than 2.9 million people have at least one dose. Ninety percent of the state’s 65+ population has received at least one shot.

Since the start of the pandemic, 32,229 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those cases, 6,547 have ended up in the intensive care unit. More than 593,000 patients no longer require isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the state processed 19,560 tests.