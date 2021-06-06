MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with four more deaths.
The latest figures from health officials bring the total case count to 602,686, while cumulative deaths from the virus now number 7,465.
Meanwhile, nearly 60% of eligible Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series. More than 2.9 million people have at least one dose. Ninety percent of the state’s 65+ population has received at least one shot.
Since the start of the pandemic, 32,229 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those cases, 6,547 have ended up in the intensive care unit. More than 593,000 patients no longer require isolation.
In the last 24 hours, the state processed 19,560 tests.
