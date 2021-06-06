PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Sunny skies and 90-plus-degree temperatures Sunday afternoon drew dozens to Prior Lake to cool off in the thick of the heat, including Nichole Tuve and her seven kids.

“It was just the perfect day for it,” Tuve, who lives in Lakeville said. “We make sure the kids are full of sunscreen and lots and lots of water.”

Tuve is aware that this kind of heat can become dangerous –- and fast. The American Red Cross and National Weather Service say staying hydrated is key.

The groups also suggest that people who will spend time outdoors during a heat wave eat small meals more often; wear loose-fitting clothing and avoid dark colors; and have a buddy system if you are outside.

There is a heat advisory through Thursday in Scott, Carver, Washington, Ramsey, Anoka, Hennepin and Dakota counties with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s each afternoon.

Children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic conditions are more at risk to high heat.

If you take a boat out — like Tuve’s family did Sunday — there’s other safety measures to consider, like checking equipment if it’s the first ride of the season and avoiding alcohol while driving. Alcohol is involved in about 30% of fatal boat accidents in Minnesota, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR also reminds boaters to wear a life jacket because 90% of fatalities in boating accidents are victims who weren’t wearing a life jacket.

By law, children under 10 must wear one while on the boat.

“You can’t risk anything,” Tuve said. “There have been a lot of drownings lately.”