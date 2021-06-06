MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and others are injured after a shooting in Austin overnight.
Police did not say exactly how many people were injured, and the man killed has not been identified.
According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting occurred on the 100 block 12th Street Northeast just after 1 a.m. Sunday Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful lifesaving measures.
After learning of other victims, police called the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to assist.
Police said this is believed to be targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.
