MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County authorities say they’re on the scene of a possible drowning Sunday evening.
A number of police responded to a body of water in Fridley. WCCO confirmed a large police presence. Police dispatch indicated the site as Moore Lake.
Police say that two youths were on the lake in floatation devices and struggling to get back to shore. Their father tried to swim to assist them when he went under water and did not come back up.
The boys’ mother was able to bring them to shore without injury.
Diving teams located the man in the water but he was unresponsive. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where his condition was unknown.
