MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends have identified the 17-year-old who was killed while watching a street race on East Lake Street over the weekend as Nicholas Enger, of Cambridge. Investigators believe he was struck by a stray bullet.
The deadly shooting happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. Sunday near East Lake Street, under the bridge that goes over Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis.READ MORE: 3 People Killed In Separate Overnight Shootings In Minneapolis
Police say people in cars were “driving recklessly and spinning around” when two people got into a fight.
They started shooting each other and a stray bullet struck Enger, a bystander who had stopped to watch the cars.
Officers on the scene gave him CPR, but he later died at a hospital.
In a published obituary, family said: “Nicholas’s passion was working on cars and trucks of all makes and models. When he didn’t have his head ‘under the hood of a car’ he loved to fish and hunt and spend quality time with his family and friends. He really enjoyed making people laugh, bringing smiles to all that he met.”
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It Has To Stop’: 14-Year-Old Demaris Ekdahl Dies After Shooting At Graduation Party In Woodbury
- Oxygen Levels In Minnesota Lakes Dropping Faster Than Oceans, Study Finds
- Historic Minneapolis Uptown Theatre Agrees To Vacate In Eviction Settlement
- 1 Dead, 1 Severely Injured In Downtown Rochester Shooting