MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage boy after a graduation party in Woodbury over the weekend.

Police say Keith Dawson is charged with “several felonies,” including drive-by shooting, illegal possession of a firearm and second-degree assault, though he was apparently not the shooter who struck 14-year-old Demaris Ekdahl.

According to Woodbury Public Safety, Dawson was the driver of a vehicle witnesses said started the shooting on Saturday night on the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue. He brought Ekdahl to Regions Hospital after the shooting, where the boy was pronounced dead.

In an interview with police, Dawson initially said Ekdahl was his stepson, and he went to the party after hearing the boy was shot.

Officers saw shell casings in his vehicle, and confronted with him that and other information learned during the investigation. It was then, police said, that he admitted to his role in the shooting.

Dawson said he learned of an “altercation” between two groups of people, one of them including Ekdahl, though the teen was apparently not directly involved.

Dawson said he met up with Ekdahl and others, then drove back to Edgewood Avenue and shot at the other group’s SUV to scare them, police said. That group returned fire, hitting Ekdahl, who was riding in a car behind Dawson’s SUV.

Ekdahl was moved to Dawson’s vehicle, and that’s when they headed to the hospital. Dawson said he threw his handgun out of the SUV’s window while driving, and it was later recovered, according to police.

Dawson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.