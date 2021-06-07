MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim has been identified in a drowning incident at Moore Lake in Fridley Sunday.
According to Anoka County officials, 26-year-old Leland Michael Morris of Fridley was declared deceased overnight at Hennepin County Medical Center.
On Sunday, a large police presence responded to Moore Lake in Fridley. According to police, two children were on the lake in floatation devices and struggling to get back to shore. When their father tried to swim to assist them, he went under the water and did not come back up.
The mother of the children was able to bring them to shore without injury.
Diving teams located the man in the water but he was unresponsive.
The incident is still under investigation.
