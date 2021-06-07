CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rescue crews are searching the Mississippi River near St. Paul Monday night for a missing child.

The search — involving Ramsey County’s water patrol and dive team, plus St. Paul police and firefighters — is centered at Hidden Falls Regional Park, just north of MSP Airport.

Investigators haven’t shared any other details about the child or what happened.

