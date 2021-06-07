MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rescue crews are searching the Mississippi River near St. Paul Monday night for a missing child.
The search — involving Ramsey County’s water patrol and dive team, plus St. Paul police and firefighters — is centered at Hidden Falls Regional Park, just north of MSP Airport.
Investigators haven’t shared any other details about the child or what happened.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
