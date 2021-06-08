MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Guthrie Theater announced its return to the stage Tuesday and presented its 2021–2022 Season of seven plays.
The plays include What the Constitution Means to Me, A Christmas Carol, A Raisin in the Sun, The Tempest, Emma, Sweat, and a seventh title to be announced.
The Guthrie plans to reopen its doors to the public on July 8 and welcomes showgoers to enjoy its public spaces as it marks 15 years in the Minneapolis Mill District this summer.
In-person performances are said to resume on the Wurtele Thrust Stage and McGuire Proscenium Stage this fall, while programming in the Dowling Studio will remain paused until fall 2022.
Guthrie’s Artistic Director Joseph Haj expressed his gratitude to guests and shared the theater’s struggles over the past year.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to respond to the losses and challenges of the past year through theater, allowing us to both experience joy and entertainment while grappling with matters of great significance together. My hope is that this season will celebrate all that the theater is meant to be while extending hope and healing to everyone in our community,” said Haj.
The Guthrie houses three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms, restaurants, and dramatic public spaces.