By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Chisago Lakes, Forest Lake, Local TV, Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Logan James Mittelsteadt was last seen leaving his home Monday at about 4 p.m., and he may be in the Chisago Lakes-Forest Lake area.

Logan James Mittelsteadt (credit: Chisago Co. Sheriff))

Mittelsteadt is described as standing 6-feet tall and weighing about 275 pounds. His hair has pink highlights, and may be worn in a Mohawk or pony tail. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue short-sleeve shirt, faded black jeans and a sling on his left arm. He was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 651-257-4100.