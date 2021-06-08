Tastefully Simple shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. You can also use the code WCCO to get a discount on their website.
Ingredients
2½ cups Pulled Pork, warmed
¾ cup Smoky Bacon BBQ Sauce , divided
1 (12 ounce) package restaurant-style tortilla chips
3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
5 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
½ cup sour cream
1½ teaspoons Makin Magic Chicken Seasoning
Chopped tomatoes, sliced green onions
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. In medium bowl, toss Creating Magic Pulled Pork with ½ cup Smoky Bacon BBQ Sauce.
Place about ¾ of the tortillas chips on a large rimmed baking sheet. Top with about ¾ of the pork, 3 tablespoons blue cheese and 1 cup shredded cheese.
Repeat layers with remaining chips, pork, blue cheese and shredded cheese. Bake 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Meanwhile, combine remaining ¼ cup Smoky Bacon BBQ Sauce, sour cream and Makin” Magic Chicken Seasoning. Sprinkle nachos with tomatoes and green onions. Serve with BBQ sour cream.
Ingredients
1 cup milk chocolate chips
2 Tbsp. milk
2 cups mini marshmallows
2 Tbsp. Creamy Caramel Sauce
Twisty Grahams
Directions
Combine chocolate chips, milk and 1 cup marshmallows in a nonstick skillet or saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until melted. Spoon into an oven-safe crock or small dish. Top with remaining marshmallows. Broil 1-2 minutes or until marshmallows are toasted. Drizzle with Creamy Caramel Sauce. Serve warm with Twisty Grahams.