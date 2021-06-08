MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings added an 11th cornerback to their roster Tuesday with the signing of Amari Henderson.
Henderson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2020, tried out for the Vikings last month during their rookie minicamp.
The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon joins a cornerback unit that already includes Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd, Bashaud Breeland, Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand, Dylan Mabin, Parry Nickerson, Patrick Peterson and Tye Smith.
RELATED: Vikings Agree To Terms With Former Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland
Gladney was charged with felony family violence assault in Texas earlier this offseason.
The Vikings are in the midst of organized team activities, a series of optional workouts. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 15-17.
