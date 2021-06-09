MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 45-year-old bicyclist was struck by an SUV while riding in Duluth Wednesday.
The woman was heading southbound on Highway 23 when she was hit by a 30-year-old woman also heading southbound in her Yukon SUV, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The state patrol said the SUV struck the bicycle from behind, seriously injuring the rider.
The 45-year-old was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No injuries have been reported for the 30-year-old.
