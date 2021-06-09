MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kandiyohi County officials say the body of a missing swimmer has been recovered from Big Kandiyohi Lake Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office identified man as 32-year-old Martin Gonzalez Jr. of Danube, Minnesota. He went missing while swimming with friends near a boat early Sunday evening. He was not wearing a life vest.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 8 More Deaths Reported As Rate Of New Cases Dips Below Caution Threshold
Search crews have been looking for Gonzalez Jr. since then, and recovered his body at around 6:44 a.m. Wednesday.
Read the previous version of the story below:
A search is still active for a missing swimmer in Big Kandiyohi Lake.READ MORE: Xcel Energy Shares Tips To Staying Cool This Summer While Keeping Bills Low
On Tuesday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office released an update in the search for the 32-year-old man who went missing early Sunday evening while swimming with friends near a boat.
Chief Deputy Julie Wyffels says it’s been an extremely busy time for the department and volunteers involved in the search, which is happening during a heatwave.
“We are still actively searching to find him. We had one volunteer need medical attention (Monday) due to heat exhaustion and are taking steps to hopefully keep other volunteers and officers safe,” Wyfeels said. “It’s extremely hot out in the sun on the lake, and hotter on shore for volunteers there.”MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?
Wyffels says some volunteers traveled many hours to help, and the search continues.
More On WCCO.com: