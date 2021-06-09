MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire crews are battling a blaze on the city’s north side Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the second floor of a two-story duplex on the 1500 block of Russell Avenue North was burning.
Firefighters have completed a search of the duplex, and the bulk of it has been extinguished.
A second alarm was called “for extra personnel due to the hot weather,” the department said.
