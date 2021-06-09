Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, Melissa Jaeger, shared this Cherry Mango Smoothie recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Cherry Mango Smoothies
Serves 3
All you need:
– 1 (6 oz) container Hy-Vee vanilla Greek yogurt
– 1 small ripe banana, peeled, cut up and frozen
– 1 cup cut-up mango
– 1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee 1% milk
– 1 tbsp ground flaxseeds
– 1 tbsp agave nectar
– 1 cup Hy-Vee frozen dark sweet cherries
– 1⁄4 cup pomegranate juice
1. In a blender, combine yogurt, frozen banana, mango, milk, flaxseeds and agave nectar. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a 2-cup glass measure.
2. In same blender, combine cherries and pomegranate juice. Cover and blend until pureed. Divide cherry mixture among three 6-ounce glasses. Pour mango mixture over top. Using a spoon, swirl the fruit mixture through the mango mixture.
3. Blueberry-Mango Smoothies: Prepare recipe as directed except substitute fresh blueberries for the cherries.
