MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are in custody in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old woman in St. Cloud earlier this month.
The St. Cloud Police Department said a 33-year-old woman and two men, ages 23 and 26, are being held in jail pending charges. The woman was already in custody for previous charges, and the two men were arrested Thursday.
Keisa Marie Lange was found dead on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South June 3. She died of a gunshot wound and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
Police said there are “notable similarities” between Lange’s killing and another homicide earlier this month. In that case, a woman was found dead in an apartment on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North.
Police said it is “still unclear if there are any direct connections” between the two deaths. Both are under investigation.
WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
