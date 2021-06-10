MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a body found Wednesday morning in the Mississippi River in St. Paul is that of missing 12-year-old Ashok Pradhan.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the body Wednesday afternoon. Since Monday evening, crews had been searching for Pradhan, who was swept up in the river’s current at Hidden Falls Regional Park, which is about 10 miles upstream from Lilydale Regional Park.
The Ramsey County Water Patrol says his body was found around 10:15 a.m. near the Lilydale boat launch.
Pradhan’s family says the boy was playing with his father and sister Monday afternoon when he started struggling against the current.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist his family with funeral expenses.
