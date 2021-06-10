CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Marielle Mohs
Filed Under:Downtown Minneapolis, Marielle Mohs, Minneapolis News, Nicollet Mall Farmers' Market

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s a welcome sight for downtown Minneapolis, as people are out and about again to enjoy the farmers market on Nicollet Mall and events in Peavey Park.

Dozens of local businesses and street musicians are lined up every Thursday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the farmers market, which was canceled last year as downtown was empty and most employees worked from home.

But now, over 26% of the downtown workforce have returned to their offices with more planning to come back throughout the summer and fall.

“It feels really great. We’re seeing a lot of faces we haven’t seen in a year and a half and they’re excited to be out,” said Chris Sing, owner of Mama Jules Salsa. “One step at a time. One day at a time.”

“This is community and community building. We’ve experienced a lot in Minnesota this past year so I think it’s just nice to have something that’s positive and helping people in an economic way too. Just networking and being with each other,” said Turqouya Williams, who was visiting the farmers market.

In addition to the farmers market, there will be lawn games and music in Peavey Park every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoon. Every Tuesday at 5:30, there will be a free yoga glass hosted by the YMCA.

Marielle Mohs