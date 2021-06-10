CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that a 49-year-old man from Ham Lake was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Culver Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened along Highway 31 near the intersection of Bong Road at about 10:15 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene found a single vehicle that had left the roadway and struck several trees.

The man was inside the vehicle still when investigators arrived, with a severe head injury. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities, and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.