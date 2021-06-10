MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL released its full 2021 preseason schedule Thursday. The Minnesota Vikings get two home games and finish on the road.
The Vikings will host the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. CT. A week later on Aug. 21, the Indianapolis Colts will come to town for a 7 p.m. game.
The Vikings will wrap up the postseason in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
In previous years, NFL teams played four preseason games, but with the addition of a 17th regular season game this year, one exhibition was excised.
The Vikings kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 in Cincinnati against the Bengals. The team has said its goal is “to safely have 67,000 fans” at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall.
