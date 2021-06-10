MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools will bring back students for the last day of classes Friday after moving some schools to distance learning earlier in the week due to excessive heat.
“While it will still be hot Friday, we are planning to reopen schools as planned so everyone can say goodbye for the summer, students can bring items home from schools and lockers, and teachers can close classrooms,” the district tweeted.
— Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) June 10, 2021
On Monday, MPS announced 15 of its schools would shift to distance learning for part of the week as Minneapolis endured a heat wave.
An excessive heat warning is in effect in the Twin Cities until 8 p.m. Thursday. Friday, temperatures are expected to top out at 90 degrees, several degrees cooler than Thursday and other days this week.
“As always, families can make decisions about their own student’s health and wellness and decide to keep their children home,” MPS tweeted. “If they do so, they should follow their school’s absence procedure and still work with their school on item pickup.”
On Tuesday, St. Paul Public Schools abruptly canceled the last few days of classes due to the heat.
