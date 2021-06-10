MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Finding a cool spot to wait on a breeze was the task of the day for many.

Although some welcome the heat and humidity, Minnesotans need to watch out for ways to keep the heat from causing a medical emergency.

“It’s because it’s a long heat wave. Many many many days, that really wears people down, and if people are outside and doing activities and they may not be tuned into the symptoms, they could get heat injury really quick,” said Eric Waage with Hennepin County Emergency Management.

Experts say if your job requires you to be outside, you should practice work and rest cycles.

“In these types of conditions, for every 30 minutes you work you want to rest for 30 minutes,” said Waage.

That also goes for play time. Just ask Nana Judy.

“I told them we could come out for just a short while because it is so hot and we have to be very careful, don’t we? We have to use lots of sun screen, drink water, and then in about half an hour we got to leave,” she said.

“If you sit in the shade, it’s a little bit cooler. You can kind of feel the breeze a little more rather than sitting in the direct sunlight,” said new mom Danielle. Her child Krislyn is enjoying a cool spot. Others also found refuge in the water.

Making sure to drink about a quart of water an hour and being aware of symptoms of heat injury are key.

“If you start getting a headache, start feeling a little nauseous, if you sweat extra profusely then you’re starting to get into some serious conditions,” said Waage.

This is the time to check in on neighbors especially if they are older or live in a high rise community.

County buildings like libraries are open as cooling centers.

If you need help finding a place to go to cool down, here are some ideas.