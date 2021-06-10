MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With temperatures in the Twin Cities climbing into the upper 90s Thursday, some local restaurants are closing early.
On Instagram, south Minneapolis spot Petite Leon announced it was closing Thursday morning. The restaurant said temperatures in its kitchen were pushing 110 degrees.
“We just don’t feel it’s safe for our staff or our guests to stay open,” Petite Leon said.
The restaurant said it would call those with reservations to help reschedule and would reopen Friday.
Minnetonka Drive In said on Facebook it would close at 8 p.m.
“The nature of our business and the age of our building makes it impossible to keep it cool,” the restaurant said.
Nixta, in northeast Minneapolis, said its air conditioning is being fixed Thursday, so it will not open. The restaurant said on Instagram it has meals available for preorder, and will be open for takeout 3-8 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the seven-county metro area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The combination of high temperatures and sweltering humidity could lead to heat-related illness, especially for those working or exercising outside. Much of the rest of central and southwestern Minnesota is under heat advisories.