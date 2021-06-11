MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men and a woman from St. Cloud face charges in connection to the killing of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found on a street earlier this month. Authorities also continue to investigate if the homicide is related to a similar homicide the day before.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Deantae Demond Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Jamal Carter and 33-year-old Angela Renee Jones each face a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon in connection to the June 3 incident. Jones faces an additional charge of aiding and abetting kidnapping. All charges are felonies.

Keisa Marie Lange was found dead on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South on June 3. She died of a a single gunshot wound to the head. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

COMPLAINT DETAILS

The complaint says a witness saw Lange, who was experiencing homelessness, leave with Davis, Carter and Jones from a St. Cloud apartment at sunrise on June 3. They left in a Ford Fusion.

They allegedly drove to where Cooper Avenue South ends in a dead end. That’s where Davis allegedly shot Lange, who was in the backseat of the vehicle. She was then removed from the car. Carter is also accused of shooting at the victim, who was lying on the street.

Jones told police in a later interview that they then left the area and later burned clothing, destroyed phones and sanitized the vehicle.

Investigators did determine that the vehicle had been wiped down, but forensic scientists were able to find evidence of blood in the rear seat of the car.

All three were taken into custody after arrest warrants were issued, with Wisconsin law enforcement arresting Davis in the Wisconsin Dells. He is being held at Sauk County Jail in Wisconsin. Jones was already in custody at the Stearns County Jail for an unrelated child endangerment case. Carter was arrested in Apple Valley and taken to Stearns County Jail.

If convicted, all three could face up to 40 years on the aiding and abetting murder charge.

On Friday, an additional fourth suspect — a 36-year-old St. Cloud woman — was arrested in connection to the death and is being held on pending charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

INVESTIGATORS LOOKING AT SEPARATE, SIMILAR HOMICIDE

Police said there are “notable similarities” between Lange’s killing and another homicide the day before. In that case, a woman was found dead in an apartment on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North.

Police said it is “still unclear if there are any direct connections” between the two deaths. Investigators continue to look for any potential connections and updates will be given if connections are discovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.