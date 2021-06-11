MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pitcher who grew up in Minnesota is getting a new fit after someone stole his prosthetic arm from his car.
Parker Hanson visited Shriners Children’s in Woodbury recently to get fitted for a new arm.
Born with only a partial left arm, he’s never let it slow him down. Hanson pitched for the Augustana University baseball team in Sioux Falls.
But earlier this year, some stole his prosthetic arm after they broke into his car.
“I still found ways to still do stuff, because I’m not going to give up,” he said. “I never have. And I wasn’t going to let that incident change anything in my life.”
Augustana started a fundraiser to get Hanson a new arm. Donors contributed $5,000.
Then, Shriners announced it would replace it at no charge. So the money is going to help other children connected to Shriners get into sports.
