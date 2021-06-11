MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s official: This is the hottest start of any June on record in the Twin Cities.
We just wrapped up our eighth day of temperatures in the 90s, and Wednesday’s high of 96 was a daily record.
But some spots got a break from the beating sun. Downpours popped up quickly in parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, with strong winds even ripping a sign from a building in Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood. Winds even downed trees and branches along Nicollet Island.
As the storm swept across the metro, it knocked out power at one point to more than 13,000 Xcel Energy customers.
Temperatures are going to stay well above average the rest of the week before dipping slightly over the weekend. The humidity will also drop, but the heat will likely return next week.
