Sue Moores, Kowalski’s Markets nutritionist, shared this recipe for Berries Romanoff with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Ingredients
¾ cup Kowalski’s Signature Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
½ cup sugar
⅓ cup triple sec
1 lb. fresh strawberries, stemmed, hulled and quartered
¼ lb. fresh raspberries, blackberries or blueberries (or combination)
1 tbsp. orange zest
1 tsp. Kowalski’s Organic Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together juice, sugar and triple sec; stir in berries. Allow to stand 30 min.; drain, reserving juices. Chill fruit in the refrigerator. In a small saucepan, add zest, vanilla and reserved juices; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 8-10 min. until reduced by ½ (approx. ¾ cup). Cool syrup to room temperature; toss syrup with chilled fruit.