MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Aitkin County Deputies and the McGregor Fire Department found the body of Nathen Waldo in Big Sandy Lake on Saturday.
Aitkin County Dispatch said they received a 911 call reporting a man overboard on Big Sandy Lake near Hillcrest Resort in Aitkin County. Deputies located a group of men on a Misty Harbor pontoon boat. The group told deputies that their friend, Nathen Norman Waldo, 34, of North Branch, had fallen off the front of the pontoon boat as the boat was moving forward.
According to police, witnesses said that Waldo was swept underneath the boat and believed that he was struck by the motor. Rescue efforts were deployed throughout the day but the body was not located.
On Saturday St. Louis County Search and Rescue joined the group of first responders and Waldo’s body was recovered that afternoon in around 30 feet of water.
The driver of the boat, Joshua Mark Harvey, 34, of Maplewood, was arrested on charges of Boating While Intoxicated. The Aitkin County Attorney's Office says they are reviewing the case on probable cause to charge him with Criminal Vehicular Operation.
Harvey is in the Aitkin County jail pending a court appearance.