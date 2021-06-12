CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Six people are safe after escaping a fire in a Brooklyn Center home overnight.

Fire crews were called to the house on the 2000 block of 55th Avenue North around 1 a.m.

The Brooklyn Center Fire Chief says the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived, so a second alarm was called to get help from neighboring cities.

They believe the fire started in the back of the house.

Three adults and three children made it out safely.