MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Six people are safe after escaping a fire in a Brooklyn Center home overnight.
Fire crews were called to the house on the 2000 block of 55th Avenue North around 1 a.m.
The Brooklyn Center Fire Chief says the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived, so a second alarm was called to get help from neighboring cities.
They believe the fire started in the back of the house.
Three adults and three children made it out safely.
