MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue South.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
