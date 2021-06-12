CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.