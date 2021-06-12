MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After nine days of temperatures hitting 90 degrees in the Twin Cities, Saturday will be a short, but still hot respite, before temperatures heat back to the 90s on Sunday.
On Friday, the Twin Cities recorded a 90-degree day for the ninth day in a row, which the National Weather Service says is the third-longest stretch on record. The low temperatures have also stayed above 70 degrees for nine straight days, making it the third-longest streak of nights above 70.
Temperatures on Saturday however will dip slightly, with a high of 87 expected in the metro area.
But unlike the past few days, when the humidity has made spending time outdoors uncomfortable, dew points have dropped, bringing what meteorologists call “refreshing air.”
However, because of the clear sky, combined with dry ground and lack of rain, there is some localized fire danger. Minnesota and most of Wisconsin is abnormally dry, and at least half of Minnesota is under a moderate drought.
Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s and there will be a light breeze.
But Sunday will warm up again, with temperatures expected to reach 93 degrees in the metro, and mid-to-upper 90s in central and southern Minnesota.
Looking ahead for the next week, most days will hit highs in the 80s, though Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be 90-degree days.
