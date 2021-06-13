MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 66-year-old Morton man was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a minivan on Highway 71 in Renville County.
Authorities say Richard A. Oneil died shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday when his ATV was traveling east from the west ditch when he drove in front of the minivan and was struck.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 46-year-old man from Red Lake was driving the van. Both he and his passenger, an 18-year-old, were taken to Redwood Falls Hospital with noncritical injuries.
