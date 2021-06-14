MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Monday, Minneapolis residents can report theft or property damage not in progress by calling the city’s 311 phone number.
The change is being implemented to divert calls from Minneapolis Police. Instead of dispatching officers, non-police city employees will be taking and processing the reports. It’s part of the city’s effort to find alternatives to having a police response in certain situations.
Though 311 operates between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, residents who need to make a report should call the number between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For people who need to make reports outside of those hours, they can submit a report online or leave a voicemail.
Seven new call center agents were hired to handle the increased workload.