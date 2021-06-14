MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings and star defensive end Danielle Hunter have agreed to terms on a “reworked deal,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Win-win: The #Vikings and pass-rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, sources say. Hunter gets significant money moved up in his contract, while Minnesota gets one of its stars to report. A solid conclusion for all sides in an ongoing saga. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021

As part of the deal, Hunter will get $5.6 million of the money he is due this year as a signing bonus, Rapoport reported. The contract also apparently includes an $18 million bonus if Hunter is on the roster on the fifth day of the league year in 2022.

Danielle Hunter gets $5.6M of this year’s $$ due as a signing bonus, source said. More importantly, there is now an $18M roster bonus the 5th day of the league year in 2022 — creating a decision for MIN. He’ll either make $20M or so next year, be released or have a new deal. https://t.co/qLJQbfms9G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021

Earlier Monday, NFL Network analyst James Jones, a former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, reported Hunter planned to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp.

The #Vikings kick off their mandatory mini-camp tomorrow with players reporting today. Sources say that Danielle Hunter WILL be in attendance. @nflnetwork — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) June 14, 2021

Hunter, 26, missed the entirety of last season after a neck surgery. There were persistent reports and rumors that the star defensive end wanted a new contract. Before the 2018 season, Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension with the Vikings, who drafted him in the third round in 2015.

The Vikings desperately missed Hunter’s pass rushing ability last year, with no player notching more than five sacks. Just before the season, the team traded for Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue led the Vikings in sacks last season, despite being traded to the Baltimore Ravens after only six games.

In the 2019-2020 season, at 25 years old, Hunter became the youngest player ever to reach 50 sacks. His career total stand at 54.5.

The Vikings’ minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday. Hunter reportedly did not attend any of the team’s voluntary workouts this offseason.