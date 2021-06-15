MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Duluth Police Departments says one of its officers rescued a family from a fire early Tuesday morning.
Around 2 a.m., the department received a report of a porch on fire.
By the time officer Brandon Taheri got to the scene, the house was on fire as well.
Taheri found the the family and their dog and got them out, then tried to put out the fire, the department said.
“Whether you acknowledge your efforts or not, we do, and are grateful for your service not only to the DPD, but to our community too,” the department said.
More On WCCO.com: