MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the Rushford police officer who fired his gun while responding to a restraining order violation last weekend, as well as the man taken into custody and now charged.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officer Darin Daveau, an eight-year law enforcement veteran, fired his weapon during the incident, though no one was hit.
Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 35, faces felony charges in Fillmore County and is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, the BCA said.
The incident occurred Saturday evening. The BCA said investigators recovered a rifle from the scene, and part of the incident was captured on a squad car dashboard camera.
The BCA’s investigation is ongoing.
