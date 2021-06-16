CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a juvenile male was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to an assault last week of a woman walking on a Hopkins trail.

The Hopkins Police Department says the boy was arrested in the city. However, no other information about the child is being released due to his age.

The arrest stemmed from an assault Thursday evening on the LRT trail. The woman reported that someone approached her on a bicycle, followed her onto the trail north of 2nd Street Northeast and east of Highway 169.

The suspect assaulted the woman, but she was able to escape and get help.

Authorities later released doorbell surveillance footage of the suspect when asking the public to help identify him.