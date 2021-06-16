MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Moorhead man faces a federal charge after authorities say a bullet shot from a gun he allegedly owned killed a 6-year-old boy in March.
Phillip Jones Jr., 33, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm. The United States Attorney’s Office in Minnesota said he was previously convicted of a felony in Hennepin County, which prohibits him from buying or possessing firearms or ammunition.
Moorhead police responded to a home March 21 on a report a boy had been shot. Paramedics tried to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead.
Besides the boy, three other children were at the home when the shooting happened. No adults were there, including Jones, the attorney’s office said.
According to the attorney’s office, investigation revealed a loaded pistol was kept in a box on top of the kitchen cabinets. A spent casing from the gun was found in the kitchen garbage can.
DNA collected from the firearm matched Jones’, the attorney’s office said.
Jones is in custody.
