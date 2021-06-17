MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a passerby found body parts in northeast Minneapolis Thursday morning, and the incident has prompted a homicide investigation.
“The body parts that were found would lead us to believe that the injuries caused by the removal would not be life-sustaining,” Director of Police Information John Elder said. “These would be life-ending injuries.”
Elder did not say which body parts were found, but said a 911 caller reported finding them on the 300 block of Main Street Northeast around 9:30 a.m.
The area was closed off as police investigated. Elder said the medical examiner and the Minneapolis Police Department’s crime lab will work to identify the person to whom the body parts belonged. He mentioned investigators were reviewing missing persons reports.
“We will do everything we can to get this person identified and bring to justice whoever did this,” Elder said. “Somehow a cadaver may have been obtained and cut up or done whatever with. We’re treating this as a homicide, that’s our operating theory at this time.”
The body parts are believed to be from an adult who was white, according to Elder.
Police are asking anyone “who saw something that may have been suspicious” to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
