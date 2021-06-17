MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Communities around the Twin Cities are hosting a variety of events on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, sometimes called “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day,” commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, two months after the end of the Civil War, Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced to the Black people of the city that they were free in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.
President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday, the first time a federal holiday has been created since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983.
Below is a list of events in the Twin Cities which will honor the holiday:
Minneapolis
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Target Field Station
- An afternoon of breathing, healing, and getting stronger together. The event asks those who will attend to bring a yoga mat, towel, and water.
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will be hosting a virtual community discussion about the future of public safety.
- Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Activities will include a presentation by African American storyteller Beverly Cottman. There will also be a chance to meet and buy items from young entrepreneurs.
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Bethune Park
- Music will feature DJs D.I.M.E, Javonta Patton, and Royal Family Music Group
Northside Community Juneteenth Celebration
- Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: Sanctuary Covenant Church
- There will be a fashion show, family photos, a paint and sip, free food, and fun activities.
Juneteenth People’s Assembly and Celebration
- Assembly: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Celebration: 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Phelps Park
- Black Visions and CTUL are holding a space for community conversation to explore the future of community safety, which is only open for Black people. After that, a celebration with food, a 3 v. 3 basketball tournament, music, and dance performances is open to the public.
Outdoor Movie: “Jumanji: The Next Level”
- Time: 9 p.m.
- Location: Webber Park
- One of many events put on by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
2021 Slow Roll For Sickle Cell
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Theodore Wirth Trailhead
- The Sickle Cell Foundation of MN, Slow Roll Mpls, The Cultural Wellness Center, and Melanin in Motion, are coming together for a celebration of freedom in motion on a conversationally paced Slow Roll bike ride through North Minneapolis’ most beautiful green spaces.
St. Paul
Reparations Juneteenth Celebration
- Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Minnesota State Capitol
- Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality and others will come together to demand justice for Black lives.
- Sounds of Blackness will perform at 1 p.m.
Rondo Garden Dedication – St. Paul
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will be at the garden as nonprofit Rebuilding Together receives a $150,000 National Neighborhood Promise grant. Carter and his family will also dedicate a tree to commemorate their family’s original Rondo home that was uprooted during the construction of Interstate 94.
Greater Metro Area
Juneteenth Food Drive – Prior Lake High School
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Prior Lake High School’s Black Student Union is hosting its annual “Juneteenth Food Drive.” Donations will go towards CESMN, a local food shelf located in Minneapolis.
Juneteenth Jubilee – A MN Black Box Bazaar – Hopkins
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The pop-up marketplace bazaar will highlight Minnesota Black Box partner businesses.
Woodbury Juneteenth Celebration: The Road To Equality – Woodbury
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Woodbury for Justice and Equality is hosting the event at Ojibway Park. There will be a food truck, speakers, informational booths, and kids activities.
