MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Areas south and southeast of the Twin Cities could possibly see damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes on Thursday evening.
A combination of humidity, heat, a cool front, and a weak area of low pressure will contribute to the threat, which begins around 6 p.m.
Thunderstorms could roll through around dinner time and move on east, though they could still be impacting Winona and Rochester between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Severe weather chances this evening (beginning after 6pm) are higher than they have been in awhile. Wind shear will be elevated near an area of low pressure in northern IA, adding the chance for tornadoes in/near the Slight/Mod area #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/BUAdZY4G3Y
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 17, 2021
Temperatures on Thursday will reach 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. On Friday, the humidity is expected to drop but the temperatures will top off at 91 degrees.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible for Father’s Day.
