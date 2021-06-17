CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Areas south and southeast of the Twin Cities could possibly see damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes on Thursday evening.

A combination of humidity, heat, a cool front, and a weak area of low pressure will contribute to the threat, which begins around 6 p.m.

Thunderstorms could roll through around dinner time and move on east, though they could still be impacting Winona and Rochester between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. On Friday, the humidity is expected to drop but the temperatures will top off at 91 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible for Father’s Day.