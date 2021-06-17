MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 30-year-old Kaylee Bohnen and her two children, 7-year-old Nikita Bohnen and 3-year-old Samual Kombo, from Little Falls.
Police believe they are traveling in a white 2016 Volkswagen SUV with a license plate number reading 5873AB. The last time contact was made with Bohnen was the evening of Monday, June 14.
If you have any information in regards to Bohnen or her location you can call (320) 632-9233.